HC Wainwright Trims Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Target Price to $25.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 190.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

CRDF opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

