Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.13 million and the highest is $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $482.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

