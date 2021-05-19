Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of OVV opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $2,835,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,464,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 146,464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $915,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

