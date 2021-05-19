Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

NYSE NEM opened at $74.38 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

