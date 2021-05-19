Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

FRGI opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,118 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

