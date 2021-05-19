Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,844 shares of company stock worth $992,925. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.