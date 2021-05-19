Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $108.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.
NYSE:SPB opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
