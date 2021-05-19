Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $108.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE:SPB opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,855,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

