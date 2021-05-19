Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.02

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $21.25. Contango Ore shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 209 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

