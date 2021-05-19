InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $6.31. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 2,424,475 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

