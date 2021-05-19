Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $375.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $226.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 83.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 285,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 170.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

