Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $375.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $226.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 83.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 285,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 170.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
