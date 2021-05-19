FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) Issued By Cormark

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) – Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Barksdale Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year.

Shares of CVE BRO opened at C$0.62 on Monday. Barksdale Resources has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.22 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

