Thryv Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THRY. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of THRY opened at $25.77 on Monday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing solutions to small-to-medium sized businesses, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

