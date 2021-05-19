FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$19.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.43 million.
