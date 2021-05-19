Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edap Tms S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDAP. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

