William Blair Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NMTR. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NMTR stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

