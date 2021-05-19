Brokers Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

