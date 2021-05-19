CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) PT Lowered to $19.00

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 239.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

LOTZ stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

