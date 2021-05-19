DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

NYSE:DV opened at $28.70 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

