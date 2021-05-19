Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

DVN stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

