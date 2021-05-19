Morgan Stanley Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $91.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $122.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.