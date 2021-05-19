The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective dropped by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $169.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

