BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $33.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

