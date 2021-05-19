Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

NYSE BBU opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.