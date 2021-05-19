Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

