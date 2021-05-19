ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

