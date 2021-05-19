Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.58

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.58 ($13.62) and traded as high as €12.06 ($14.19). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.74 ($13.81), with a volume of 2,148,592 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Electricité de France and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.58.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

