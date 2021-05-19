FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Reduced by B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $6.80 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

