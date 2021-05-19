Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$13.51. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a current ratio of 25.08 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.05. The firm has a market cap of C$446.99 million and a PE ratio of 39.74.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

