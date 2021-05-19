Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.43. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 10,260,341 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $94.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

