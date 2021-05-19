Gladstone Commercial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.72 million, a P/E ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

