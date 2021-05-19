Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The business had revenue of C$116.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

