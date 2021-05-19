Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $5.00. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,185,071 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.
