Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $5.00. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,185,071 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,078.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

