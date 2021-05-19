Piper Sandler Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $182.91 and a 1-year high of $595.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

