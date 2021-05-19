Signify Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE SGFY opened at $26.50 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $293,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

