William Blair Weighs in on 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of ONEM opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.93. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,903.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

