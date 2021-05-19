FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.93.

OR stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

