Marker Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of MRKR opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Vera bought 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

