Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.00 Million

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to post sales of $18.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $82.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.48 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

