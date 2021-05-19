Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XEC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $72.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

