CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ opened at $34.05 on Monday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $6,685,860. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.