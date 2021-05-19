Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

