Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Hold

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE EC opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.