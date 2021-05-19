FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.47 on Monday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.