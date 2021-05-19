FY2021 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$440.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

