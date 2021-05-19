Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of ONEXF opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. Onex has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

