The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $400.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $730.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $508.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $662.90 and a 200 day moving average of $767.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.14, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

