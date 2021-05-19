Needham & Company LLC Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $54.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.