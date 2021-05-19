Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.13. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 100.89% and a negative net margin of 264.14%.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

