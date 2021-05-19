TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

