CEMATRIX Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CEMATRIX in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,163.05.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

